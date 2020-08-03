lunedì, Agosto 3, 2020
Breaking News

ATTENTATO A MANAGUA, IL PAPA AL CARDINALE BRENES:”PREGO PER TUTTI VOI”

POLITICA, SALVINI: CENTRODESTRA COMPATTO MANCA SOLO ANDARE A VOTARE

INVIO VERSIONE CORRETTA: DOPPIA PREFERENZA PUGLIA: BOLDRINI (PD), OCCORRE NORMA ANTIDISCRIMINATORIA PER…

DOPPIA PREFERENZA PUGLIA: BOLDRINI (PD), OCCORRE NORMA DISCRIMINATORIA PER EVITARE PARADOSSI

STRAGE BOLOGNA: BAZOLI (PD), PAROLE AUTODIFESA MAMBRO SONO SFREGIO A VITTIME

REPORT 06/2020: SIGNAL PASSED AT STOP AND NEAR MISS, DEANSGATE-CASTLEFIELD TRAM STOP,…

DOPPIA PREFERENZA PUGLIA: BORDO (PD), SERVE CORREZIONE PER EVITARE PARADOSSI

AUTOSTRADE, DE MICHELI: MERCOLEDì NON CI SARANNO FIRME SUL PROCESSO DI CESSIONE

NEW APPOINTMENTS TO THE ACMD

CONFERENZA STAMPA DEPUTATI PD – PRESENTAZIONE DELLA RISOLUZIONE SU RECUPERO DEL GAP…

Agenparl

SYMMETRY BREAKING OF AU NANOSPHERES CONFINED IN 1D NANOCYLINDERS: EXPLORING HELICAL ASSEMBLY BY 3D TRANSMISSION ELECTRON MICROSCOPY

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), lun 03 agosto 2020

Chiral plasmonic nanoparticle (NP) superstructure can serve as a promising scaffold for chirooptical sensors, circular polarizers, and optical metamaterials. The helical architecture, a representative NP assembly, can enhance optical chirality, guided by a symmetry breaking of NPs closely packed in a confined geometry within a cylindrical domain. Herein, we report the helical and zigzag assemblies of polystyrene (PS)-tethered Au NPs confined in cylindrical nanochannels produced using an anodic aluminum oxide (AAO) template. The number of NP layers and the NP packing structures were controlled by molecular weight of PS (Mn-PS), affecting the surface plasmon resonance characteristics of hybrid assemblies. The decrease in Mn-PS of NPs showed a strong tendency to form multi-layered, multi-stranded helical arrays rather than a two-layered zigzag array, which closely agrees with previously reported predictions by computational studies. These highly complex hybrid nanoassemblies were elaborated by 3D transmission electron microscopy (TEM). Even when the resultant assemblies were obtained from the same AAO nanochannel, it was difficult to describe the internal NP arrangements using a conventional TEM since different superstructures were observed depending on the viewing angle of the assemblies. However, representative 3D tomograms reconstructed by a series of 2D projection of hybrid nanoassemblies indicated that all different packing structures observed by TEM result from the specific assemblies with the same NP configuration. This study presents a useful strategy for providing helical assembly and controlling plasmonic optical activities of Au NPs and reducing scientific errors originating from a lack of accurate analysis and predication in identifying the relationship between nanostructures and their unique functions.

You have access to this article



Please wait while we load your content…


Something went wrong. Try again?

Fonte/Source: http://pubs.rsc.org/en/Content/ArticleLanding/2020/QM/D0QM00374C

Post collegati

SYMMETRY BREAKING OF AU NANOSPHERES CONFINED IN 1D NANOCYLINDERS: EXPLORING HELICAL ASSEMBLY BY 3D TRANSMISSION ELECTRON MICROSCOPY

Redazione

ON THE MULTIFUNCTIONALITY OF BUTTERFLY SCALES: A SCALING LAW FOR THE RIDGES OF COVER SCALES

Redazione

BANK OF RUSSIA DISCUSSES NEW STEPS TO INCREASE INCLUSION OF REMOTE FINANCIAL SERVICES FOR HANDICAPPED PEOPLE

Redazione

ANCIENT PART OF IMMUNE SYSTEM MAY UNDERPIN SEVERE COVID

Redazione

SPEECH PROCESSING HIERARCHY IN THE DOG BRAIN

Redazione

£1.2 MILLION POUNDS WORTH OF DRUGS TAKEN OFF THE STREETS IN LEEDS

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More