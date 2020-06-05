SWISS UNIVERSITIES AND CRYPTO BANK SEBA LAUNCH EDUCATIONAL PLATFORM

(AGENPARL) – ven 05 giugno 2020 Media release

SEBA launches SEBAversity in cooperation with three top-class universities – providing an educational platform for digital assets and crypto currencies

· SEBAversity is a novel, non-profit educational platform in the field of blockchain technology, digital assets and crypto currencies

· Through online and offline content, SEBAversity combines practice-oriented expert knowledge with academic research

· SEBAversity has renowned academic partners: FinTech Innovation Lab of the University of Zurich, the Lucerne University of Applied Sciences and Arts and the Frankfurt School Blockchain Center

· SEBAversity addresses both individuals and companies, which can have their employees trained in SAQ-compliant training on blockchain and crypto currencies

Zug, 5 June 2020 – Blockchain-based financial applications and digital assets are among the greatest economic innovations of our time. The need for knowledge and training is great among the general public, investors, companies, especially banks and other financial service providers. SEBAversity fills this gap with tailor-made training offers. SEBA Bank in Zug, specialized in digital assets, provides the practical know-how and collaborates with three universities to provide the scientific foundation and practical research.

“SEBA is one of the first fully licensed banks worldwide to work with digital assets. This motivates us to join SEBAversity”, says Professor Philipp Sandner, Head of the Frankfurt School Blockchain Center, one of the three academic partners of SEBAversity.

“The cooperation with SEBAversity enables us to connect the know-how of a crypto-bank with the academic world”, says Professor Tim Weingärtner, Professor of Computer Science at the Lucerne University of Applied Sciences and Arts.

The University of Zurich is also part of the cooperation. Thomas Puschmann, Director of the Swiss FinTech Innovation Lab: “The need for training in the area of blockchain is enormous. SEBAversity, initiated by the first crypto-bank with a FINMA license, makes an important contribution here”.

“The need for training in the areas of digital assets and crypto currencies is constantly increasing and with SEBAversity we are providing a dedicated platform for private individuals and companies with the aim of gaining knowledge in these areas. SEBAversity offers everyone access to practice-oriented expert knowledge combined with academic research, online and offline”, says Guido Bühler, CEO of SEBA Bank.

The offer of SEBAversity is aimed at private individuals as well as companies – from beginners and people with first experiences to “natives” that already have a good knowledge of the industry.

SEBAversity is DEC certified: “We are pleased to have won a strong partner in SEBAversity and confirm the high quality of the courses in the area of blockchain & digital assets”, says Professor Georges Grivas, President of the DLT Education Consortium (DEC), which consists of several universities specialized in blockchain and digital assets and offers the Certified Digital Assets Analyst (CDDA^®).

The education and training of SEBAversity currently takes place in online webinars and later in so-called “walk-ins” in the SEBA X Space at the SEBA Bank headquarters in Zug. Corporate training and educational events for groups are also held there. Employees of other companies can also take part in a certified course on blockchain and digital assets, which is tailored to their specific needs.

Julius Baer was the first bank to launch the first series of courses for its employees in April. “With this new program, we have the great opportunity to gain insights into the world of digital assets in a tangible way,” explains David Schlumpf, Global Head Learning & Leadership Development Bank Julius Baer.

About SEBA

Founded in April 2018 and headquartered in Zug, SEBA is a pioneer in the financial industry, building a progressive technological bridge between the digital and traditional asset worlds. In August 2019, SEBA received a Swiss banking and securities dealer licence – the first time a reputed, regulatory authority such as FINMA has granted a licence to a financial services provider with a main focus on digital assets and crypto. The wide and vertically integrated spectrum of services, as well as the high security standards make SEBA’s business approach unique. SEBA enables clients to invest, safely keep, trade and borrow against traditional and digital assets, as well as issue tokens in the future, in one place.

