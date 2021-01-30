[SWIMMING] MEN WIN, WOMEN RUNNERS-UP IN LAST HOME SWIM MEET

(AGENPARL) – WEST POINT (GEORGIA) sab 30 gennaio 2021

VALLEY, Ala. (Jan. 30, 2021) – The Point University swim team faced off with Thomas University for the second time this season Saturday afternoon with the men winning 194-85 and the women falling 243-39 on senior day.

Before the meet, Point honored its three seniors: Xavier Philips, Kamal Pearson and Brittany Morris.

Philips highlighted the men’s side, winning the 100 backstroke and 100 IM and finishing second in the 50 butterfly and 50 freestyle. Philips’ finish in the 100 IM set a new school record as he finished with a time of 57.22. Raichel DeFreitas previously set the record with a time of 1:01.28.

Also, on the men’s side, Jaxon Kite and Ben Miller finished fourth and fifth in the 50 freestyle, respectively. Kite, Miller, Nica Pretorius and Hayley Akbari finished in third in the mixed 100 freestyle relay. Kite went on to win the 100 freestyle by less than a second, with Miller finishing in second. Both Kite and Miller finished four seconds ahead of the rest of the field. Miller joined Rayden Hector, Connor Mohon and Zavian Drake to win the mixed 200 freestyle relay.

For the women, Pretorius finished in second in the 100 freestyle and fourth in the 50 butterfly. Morris finished sixth in the 50 freestyle and fifth in the 100 IM. The mixed team of Morris, Philips, Kite and Taylor Sturgis finished in third in the 200 medley relay.

With the regular season now completed, the Skyhawks will begin preparing for the Appalachian Athletic Conference Championships, which will be held Feb. 11-13, in Kingsport, Tennessee, at the Kingsport Aquatic Center.