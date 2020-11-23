lunedì, Novembre 23, 2020
Breaking News

USA, DATI ELETTORALI: IL MESSAGGIO ANTI-GLOBALISMO E PRO-POLIZIA DEL PRESIDENTE TRUMP VINCE…

GLI STATI UNITI SI RITIRANO DAL TRATTATO PER I VOLI DI SORVEGLIANZA…

NEW YORK, TOPI CHE CORRONO PER IL CENTRAL PARK E NEI VARI…

USA, IL GOVERNATORE DEL MARYLAND LARRY HOGAN, L’EROE ANTI-TRUMP, HA PAGATO I…

SECRETARY MICHAEL R. POMPEO WITH TAHER BARAKA OF AL-ARABIYA

SECRETARY MICHAEL R. POMPEO WITH TAHER BARAKA OF AL-ARABIYA

SECRETARY MICHAEL R. POMPEO WITH TAHER BARAKA OF AL-ARABIYA

G20: GLOBAL CO-OPERATION AND STRONG POLICY ACTION NEEDED FOR A SUSTAINABLE RECOVERY

USA, ANALISI DEI DATI DI VOTO: TRUMP HA OTTENUTO 10 MILIONI DI…

SENIOR STATE DEPARTMENT OFFICIAL TO TRAVELING PRESS

Agenparl

SWEET MYSTERY

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) -NEW YORK CITY & OXFORD, lun 23 novembre 2020

Rida Johnson Young (ca. 1869-1926) was one of the most prolific female playwrights of her time, as well as a lyricist and librettist in the musical theater. She wrote more than thirty full-length plays, operettas, and musical comedies, 500 songs, and four novels, including Naughty Marietta, Lady Luxury, The Red Petticoat, and When Love is Young . Despite her extensive output, no significant study of her work has been produced. This book looks at her musical theater works with in-depth analyses of her librettos and lyrics, as well as her working relationships with other writers, performers, and producers, particularly Lee and J. J. Shubert. Using archival materials such as original typescripts, correspondence, and reviews, the book contextualizes her work in the early twentieth century professional theater and provides a window into the standard practices of writing and production of the era.

Fonte/Source: https://global.oup.com/academic/product/sweet-mystery-9780190873585?cc=us&lang=en

Post collegati

SWEET MYSTERY

Redazione

HYBRID HATE

Redazione

ANNOUNCING OUR PEOPLE STRATEGY

Redazione

PARTICIPAçãO COMO PALESTRANTE PARA A COREE INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL – 12ª “MOSTRA DE ARTES E LITERATURA”

Redazione

REUNIãO COM O SECRETáRIO ESPECIAL DA CULTURA, SENHOR MARIO FRIAS

Redazione

SAFETY HEALTH AND WELLBEING STRATEGY 2020-23

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More