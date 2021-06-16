(AGENPARL) – THE HAGUE (THE NETHERLANDS), mer 16 giugno 2021 By Patricia Zengerle and David Shepardson

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – A highly touted bill to boost the United States’ ability to compete with Chinese technology could take weeks to get through Congress, as U.S. House of Representatives lawmakers planned to write their own legislation, which must then be combined with what was approved by the Senate this month.

House Democratic Majority Leader Steny Hoyer said House committees were working on their legislation, which he hoped would pass with support from Republicans as well as Democrats.

“I think the House committee – or committees – have views that they want to express,” Hoyer told reporters. “… I don’t think there’s anything nefarious about it. I hope that we will move forward with a bill.”

Once the House passes its bill, negotiators …

