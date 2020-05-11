SWEDEN’S NATIONAL REFORM PROGRAMME 2020

(AGENPARL) – STOCKHOLM (SWEDEN), lun 11 maggio 2020

Initiatives and measures in areas assessed as being the main economic challenges for the Swedish economy, and that has been identified by the European Commission in the country specific recommendations within the European Semester, are being reported. As of this year, Member States have to report in their national reform programmes how they are achieving the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Sweden’s National Reform Programme for 2020 is mainly based on the measures and reform ambitions proposed by the Government in the Spring Fiscal Policy Bill for 2020 and the Spring Amending Budget. This year the Spring Fiscal Policy Bill and the Spring Amending Budget are characterised by the management of the consequences of the coronavirus.

The reform programme also reflects the policy priority areas in the Commission’s Annual Sustainable Growth Strategy:

Delivering high-quality investment focusing particularly on investment gaps in research and innovation, education and infrastructure.

Focusing on reforms that increase productivity growth, inclusiveness and institutional quality.

Ensuring macro-financial stability and sound public finances.

An appendix to this year’s programme also presents material received from social partners, regional and local actors and civil society organisations. The Government has not taken a position on this material.

Fonte/Source: https://www.government.se/reports/2020/05/swedens-national-reform-programme-2020/