SWANBANK WASTE TO ENERGY PROPOSAL TO FACE RIGOROUS SCRUTINY

State Development Minister Kate Jones said the decision of the independent Coordinator General today did not guarantee the proposal by Remondis would go ahead.

Following the decision by the independent Coordinator General this morning, Ms Jones said the proposal would be subjected to the most rigorous assessment process available under Queensland law.

“I understand that Ipswich doesn’t want to be the dumping ground of Queensland,” she said.

“Having previously served as Environment Minister and with close family in Ipswich all my life, I understand what an important issue this is for the local community.

“Since coming into the role as State Development Minister in May, I’ve met with the local State Members who have made it very clear that they have significant concerns about this proposal which reflects the concerns of the community.

“I’ve also met with the Mayor of Ipswich who made it clear that the she believes the community want their say.

“This is not a rubber stamp. This is the beginning of a long and detailed community consultation process.”

Remondis first applied for Coordinated Project status in December 2018.

