martedì, Giugno 30, 2020
Breaking News

COSTA RICA AND NICARAGUA: CALL FOR BIDS TO SUPPORT COVID-19 RESPONSE

NCSI RELEASES ANNUAL REPORT 2019

FISH LANDING RISES 24.2% IN APRIL 2020

ON CHINA’S THREATS TO IMPOSE VISA RESTRICTIONS ON U.S. OFFICIALS

ON CHINA’S THREATS TO IMPOSE VISA RESTRICTIONS ON U.S. OFFICIALS

ON CHINA’S THREATS TO IMPOSE VISA RESTRICTIONS ON U.S. OFFICIALS

PUBLIC SCHEDULE – JUNE 30, 2020

PRESS RELEASE: ‘BUILD BUILD BUILD’: PRIME MINISTER ANNOUNCES NEW DEAL FOR BRITAIN

SEYCHELLES NATIONAL DAY

SEYCHELLES NATIONAL DAY

Agenparl

SWANBANK WASTE TO ENERGY PROPOSAL TO FACE RIGOROUS SCRUTINY

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – QUEENSLAND (AUSTRALIA), mar 30 giugno 2020

State Development Minister Kate Jones said the decision of the independent Coordinator General today did not guarantee the proposal by Remondis would go ahead.

Following the decision by the independent Coordinator General this morning, Ms Jones said the proposal would be subjected to the most rigorous assessment process available under Queensland law.

“I understand that Ipswich doesn’t want to be the dumping ground of Queensland,” she said.

“Having previously served as Environment Minister and with close family in Ipswich all my life, I understand what an important issue this is for the local community.

“Since coming into the role as State Development Minister in May, I’ve met with the local State Members who have made it very clear that they have significant concerns about this proposal which reflects the concerns of the community.

“I’ve also met with the Mayor of Ipswich who made it clear that the she believes the community want their say.

“This is not a rubber stamp. This is the beginning of a long and detailed community consultation process.”

Remondis first applied for Coordinated Project status in December 2018.

[ENDS]

Media contact: Jack Harbour 0419 620 447

Fonte/Source: http://statements.qld.gov.au/Statement/2020/6/30/swanbank-waste-to-energy-proposal-to-face-rigorous-scrutiny

Post collegati

SWANBANK WASTE TO ENERGY PROPOSAL TO FACE RIGOROUS SCRUTINY

Redazione

OVERHAUL WORKERS GENERATE LOCAL BUSINESS

Redazione

PALASZCZUK GOVERNMENT HELPS TOWNSVILLE WORK ITS WAY TO ECONOMIC RECOVERY

Redazione

RESTRICTIONS EASED, BORDER PLAN IN PLACE

Redazione

GALACTIC WINDS ACROSS THE GAS-RICH MERGER SEQUENCE

Redazione

29 JUNE COVID-19 UPDATE

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More