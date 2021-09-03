(AGENPARL) – ven 03 settembre 2021 Plus, athletics action and football finals on the penultimate day of the Paralympics 🏅

Day 11

Day 11

Get set for an epic Wheelchair basketball weekend

The wheelchair basketball gold battles are the highlight of Tokyo 2020’s last weekend. Current champions USA will face Japan in the men’s final, while in the women’s, Netherlands and China will seek brand-new gold.

Athletes to watch

Tatyana McFadden – The real-life Rising Phoenix

After fearing her career could be over when struck down by illness four years ago, Tatyana McFadden is just happy to be back on the track. She reflects on recovery, preparation, and her role in the documentary Rising Phoenix.

Sitting volleyball is Morteza Mehrzad’s miracle

Morteza Mehrzad and Iran’s Sitting volleyball team were made for each other. For Morteza, the sport changed his life leaving him less isolated. For Iran, he was the key to their Rio 2016 gold and is leading them on a repeat.

Cookies and dreams fuel Kaleo Kanahele Maclay

Kaleo Maclay wears three hats: setter of the USA’s Sitting volleyball team, businesswoman, and mother. Living for the moment, she believes that Team USA, the current Paralympic champions, are the bar for other teams to beat.

Snow queen turns up the heat in summer Games debut

OTA Shoko is competing at her fourth Paralympics but her first summer Games. After a sensational skiing career, she took up Para taekwondo as a recreational activity. Now she has her eyes set on a medal in her home country.

More ways to participate

The Visa Award: Vote for your favourite moment

Resilience, perseverance, friendship and inclusion. Celebrate the most iconic moments of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games. See the nominees and cast your vote now!

Go behind the scenes of the Paralympic Games

Follow the lives of 15 Paralympians at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games. The Samsung Paralympic Vloggers will show you around the Village, the venues, what they get up to in their spare time and what it takes to be a Paralympian!

Ottobock – always on hand to help in Tokyo

It is not just their body and mind that Paralympians need to worry about – it is broken equipment and damaged prosthetics. Luckily, specialists Ottobock are on hand to help athletes at Tokyo 2020 with free repairs and maintenance.

Pakistan help create a Paralympic record

History was made by Haider Ali in the men’s discus throw F37 after he secured Pakistan’s first ever gold. It also means 84 different nations have medalled at these Paralympic Games, a new record.

Pictures of the day

