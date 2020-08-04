martedì, Agosto 4, 2020
SVALBARD GLOBAL SEED VAULT COMMENCES SEED EXPERIMENT THAT WILL LAST 100 YEARS

(AGENPARL) – WORCESTER (MASSACHUSETTS), mar 04 agosto 2020 (Leibniz Institute of Plant Genetics and Crop Plant Research) How long can seeds stay alive? That question is crucial for seed gene banks and research institutes working with plants and seeds. Therefore, a new seed longevity experiment has started in the Global Seed Vault. The experiment comprises seeds of 13 globally important crops, produced by project partners from all over the world, including Leibniz Institute of Plant Genetics and Crop Plant Research (IPK), and is planned to go on for a hundred of years from now on.

