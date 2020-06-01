SUSTAINABLE SYNTHESIS OF 1,2,3,4-CYCLOHEXANETETRACARBOXYLATE FROM SUGAR-DERIVED CARBOXYLIC ACIDS

Herein, we report a sustainable route for the synthesis of 1,2,3,4-cyclohexanetetracarboxylate from sugar-derived muconic acid and fumaric acid. The key Diels-Alder reaction constructed a cyclohexene framework substituted by four ester groups. The isolated yield of tetramethyl 5-cyclohexene-1,2,3,4-tetracarboxylate was up to 95.5% without any catalyst used. And the hydrogenation reaction of cycloadduct was catalyzed by commercial Raney Ni under room temperature and nearly 100% yield of the cyclohexyl target products was obtained.