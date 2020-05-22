SUSTAINABLE DEVELOPMENT GOALS | 2030 AGENDA – 2010 – 2019

(AGENPARL) – PORTUGAL, ven 22 maggio 2020

Statistics Portugal introduces the available indicators for Portugal deriving from the global indicator framework adopted by the UN to monitor progress towards achieving the 2030 Agenda Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The indicators presented are mainly produced or disseminated in the context of the National Statistical System, allowing a statistical reading of the national performance vis-à-vis the SDGs, from 2010 up to the most recent year available.

A simplified illustrative exercise of the sign of all the available indicators in the reference period is presented, covering the 17 SDGs, 46 indicators are analysed in more detail in this publication and, where available and relevant, including data with geographical breakdown at NUTS 2 and 3 level and municipality level. Also included are background notes on the 2030 Agenda and the state of play of its follow-up and implementation plans in Portugal.

Complementary information to the indicators is made available in .xlsx format, in articulation with the thematic dossier available at Statistics Portugal website

Fonte/Source: https://www.ine.pt/xportal/xmain?xpid=INE&xpgid=ine_publicacoes&PUBLICACOESpub_boui=434925883&PUBLICACOESmodo=2