“SUSTAINABILITY IS ABOUT RESEARCH, RESPECT, AND RESPONSIBILITY”

(AGENPARL) – MüNCHEN (BAYERN), lun 15 marzo 2021

Prof. Kramer, sustainability is talked about everywhere these days – what does this word mean to you?

Sustainability is not easy to describe. It’s a concept, first, that you have to think about. It’s about respect – not only for the environment, but also for people. Then it’s about responsibility in action. So I would describe sustainability with the following words: research, respect, and responsibility.

Respect and responsibility: How can we envision this in practice?

When it comes to sustainability, many initially think only of the environment. But there is more to it: Humanity is the central focus. Sustainability also has a social component – and an economic one. One concrete example is the topic of gender and diversity. Here the question arises: What is sustainable for a company or a university? I would say: only that which also respects the individual. For example, it would be sustainable for society to accept that every person should develop professionally in the direction of his or her own interests and strengths. Another example is internationality. Our university has become much more international in recent years. That stems from the fact that we saw a value in it. But achieving internationalization was only possible because we treat other cultures with respect. A final example is the economic aspect: How do you finance something sustainably? As a university that is largely funded by tax money, we have a great responsibility to those who pay those taxes.

“When it comes to sustainability, many initially think only of the environment. But there is more to it.”

Where does TUM stand with respect to sustainability?

Sustainability has long played a role for TUM – in many areas. I’d like to start with the topic of climate change and ecology. This is very present in the media today and is of particular interest to students. They are strongly committed to this topic at TUM: For example, they organize the lecture series on the environment and are involved in student initiatives such as the “Referat Umwelt”, and the Green Office Straubing has existed since 2018. TUM supports and promotes this commitment – for example, within the framework of our Future Learning Initiative, we have given recognition to a student project called Sustainable Living Labs which aims to help other students to work out sustainable ideas for the future. We have also significantly expanded our range of courses in sustainability over the years. The great importance we place on sustainability can be seen, among other things, in the fact that we have our own campus dedicated to the topic: the TUM Campus Straubing for Biotechnology and Sustainability. But there are also a great many scientists in other departments whose research deals with questions of sustainability. Despite all of this, it can’t be denied that we still have potential for improvement. Up to now, all these activities in research and teaching and on the part of the students have been fairly well distributed across the different TUM campuses and in different spheres, but they are not yet equally strongly networked everywhere.

Fonte/Source: https://www.tum.de/en/about-tum/news/press-releases/details/36476/