mercoledì, Gennaio 27, 2021
SUSTAINABILITY ACROSS THE DISCIPLINES SERIES PART 2: INDIGENOUS ENVIRONMENTAL JUSTICE ON THE WORLD STAGE

(AGENPARL) – ORILLIA (ONTARIO), mer 27 gennaio 2021

Sustainability Across The Disciplines Series Part 2

Indigenous Environmental Justice on the World Stage: Stories From the Forgotten Public Hearings That Made Sustainable Development

Wednesday, Jan. 27
12 to 1 pm

Internationalism appears to be faltering at the same time that its importance for sustainability seems ever more urgent. This talk discusses how sustainability emerged from a liberal-democratic approach to internationalism that aimed to engage a plurality of voices—and why it struggled to address calls for environmental justice by Indigenous people. Dr. Cheryl Lousley, Lakehead University Research Chair in Environmental Humanities, shares her archival research on the public hearings and back-room meetings of the World Commission on Environment and Development, whose 1987 report Our Common Future launched sustainable development. Its recommendations were a precursor to the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples.

Please register at: https://bit.ly/3mEH5tR.

Fonte/Source: https://www.lakeheadu.ca/about/news-and-events/events/events-archive/2020/node/62187

