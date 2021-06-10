(AGENPARL) – STATE OF DELAWARE (USA), gio 10 giugno 2021 Recently, Delaware Secretary of Agriculture Michael T. Scuse took a road trip down to Sussex County to make a surprise presentation to a family farm in Laurel. Scuse recognized the Vincent Family for their commitment to Delaware through agricultural production and equipment sales, for providing gainful employment to community members, and for continuing to alleviate hunger through their participation in the USDA Farmers to Families Food Box Program.

Fonte/Source: https://news.delaware.gov/2021/06/10/sussex-county-family-receives-secretarys-award-for-agriculture/