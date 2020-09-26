SUSPICIOUS INCIDENT INVOLVING CHILD

(AGENPARL) – CALGARY (ALBERTA CANADA), sab 26 settembre 2020

We’re alerting the public to an incident that occurred this morning involving a suspicious person who allegedly sexually assaulted a girl on her way to school.

On Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, police received a report, at approximately 8:15 a.m., that a 10-year-old girl was walking to school in the 1400 block of 41 Street S.E., when she was approached by a teenaged male and touched inappropriately. She proceeded to school at which point police were contacted.

The male is described as Caucasian with curly black hair. He was wearing jeans with a black hoodie and a blue face mask. Police circulated the area but were unable to locate anyone matching the description provided.

Anyone with information about this incident, or the identity of the suspect, is asked to call the police non-emergency number at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers anonymously using any of the following methods:

TALK: 1-800-222-8477

TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org

APP: “P3 Tips”

