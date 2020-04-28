martedì, Aprile 28, 2020
Breaking News

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – ATTO N. 452 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – PRESENTAZIONE

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – ATTO DELL’UNIONE EUROPEA N. COM(2020) 154 DEFINITIVO –…

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – ATTO N. 452 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – ASSEGNAZIONE

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – ATTO DELL’UNIONE EUROPEA N. COM(2020) 154 DEFINITIVO –…

PONTE GENOVA, BUCCI: OGGI RIUNITE LE DUE VALLATE, DEDICHIAMO QUESTO GIORNO ALLE…

CS EDILIZIA SCOLASTICA, APPLICATIVI INFORMATIVI COSTANTEMENTE APERTI PER GLI ENTI LOCALI PER…

CORTE COSTITUZIONALE: AGENDA DEI LAVORI DEL 5 E DEL 6 MAGGIO 2020*

CORONAVIRUS, CONTE DOPO GENOVA IN LOMBARDIA E PIACENZA

COMUNICATO: COVID 19 E POLITICHE UE, AUDIZIONE MINISTRO AMENDOLA- GIOVEDì ALLE 16…

COMUNICATO: COVID 19 E INNOVAZIONE TECNOLOGICA, AUDIZIONE MINISTRA PISANO – GIOVEDì ALLE…

Agenparl

SUSPICIOUS DEATH – MARIAN CRESCENT

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – CALGARY (ALBERTA CANADA), mar 28 aprile 2020

The Calgary police Homicide Unit has been called out to investigate another suspicious death today.

Just before 9 p.m., Monday, April 27, 2020, police were called to a residence in the 600 block of Marian Crescent N.E., for reports of a woman in medical distress. Upon arrival, police and EMS discovered a woman who was declared deceased on scene, and a man in medical distress. The man was transported to hospital in serious condition.

As this investigation is in the early stages, the details of what occurred in the home are currently not known. There is no indication that this suspicious death is connected to the other suspicious death that occurred earlier today.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the police non-emergency number 403-266-1234, or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

Case #/3321

Fonte/Source: http://newsroom.calgary.ca/suspicious-death–marian-crescent/

Post collegati

SUSPICIOUS DEATH – MARIAN CRESCENT

Redazione

DEATH OF AN INMATE FROM DORCHESTER PENITENTIARY

Redazione

CHARGES LAID IN FIRE AT SENIORS’ FACILITY

Redazione

POLICE INVESTIGATING SUSPICIOUS DEATH

Redazione

RESEARCH IN ACTION: STUDIES REVEAL IMPACTS OF POLICE SURVEILLANCE TECHNOLOGY

Redazione

POLICE INVESTIGATE SUSPICIOUS FIRE AT SENIORS’ FACILITY

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More