SUSPICIOUS DEATH – MARIAN CRESCENT

(AGENPARL) – CALGARY (ALBERTA CANADA), mar 28 aprile 2020

The Calgary police Homicide Unit has been called out to investigate another suspicious death today.

Just before 9 p.m., Monday, April 27, 2020, police were called to a residence in the 600 block of Marian Crescent N.E., for reports of a woman in medical distress. Upon arrival, police and EMS discovered a woman who was declared deceased on scene, and a man in medical distress. The man was transported to hospital in serious condition.

As this investigation is in the early stages, the details of what occurred in the home are currently not known. There is no indication that this suspicious death is connected to the other suspicious death that occurred earlier today.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the police non-emergency number 403-266-1234, or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

Case #/3321