mercoledì, Marzo 10, 2021
DEPARTMENT PRESS BRIEFING – MARCH 9, 2021

PROGRESS TOWARDS PEACE, PROSPERITY AND DEMOCRACY IN SUDAN

SECRETARY ANTONY J. BLINKEN AT THE U.S. INTERNATIONAL DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORPORATION

MARTEDì 9 MARZO 2021 – 304ª SEDUTA PUBBLICA

JOINT STATEMENT: THE UNITED STATES AND THE EUROPEAN UNION COMMIT TO GREATER…

MONDO DI MEZZO, CORTE D’APPELLO DI ROMA RICALCOLA PENE BUZZI-CARMINATI

IL GIAPPONE OSPITERà LE OLIMPIADI DI TOKYO SENZA SPETTATORI STRANIERI

FI, GELMINI: CONGRATULAZIONI A OCCHIUTO E VALENTINI, AUGURI E BUON LAVORO

IN THE HAGUE, LITHUANIA’S AMBASSADOR READ A STATEMENT ON BEHALF OF 16…

COVID, DI MAIO: NESSUNO VERRà LASCIATO INDIETRO

SUSPICIOUS DEATH INVESTIGATION CONTINUES

(AGENPARL) – CALGARY (ALBERTA CANADA), mer 10 marzo 2021

We continue to investigate a suspicious death that occured yesterday in the community of Ogden.

At approximately 2:50 p.m., on Monday, March 8, 2021, we were called to a residence located in the 7800 block of 21 Street S.E., for reports of a deceased person. When officers arrived, a man in his early 60s was found laying dead outside the home and another man on scene was taken into custody without incident.

An autopsy was completed today by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, but the manner of death is undetermined at this time. The Homicide Unit continues to investigate the incident as a suspicious death and we ask anyone with information to contact us.

The identity of the deceased cannot be released at this time as we have not confirmed that a crime was committed. The man who was taken into custody has since been released.

 

Anyone with information is asked to call the Homicide Tip Line at 403-428-8877, or the CPS non-emergency line at 403-266-1234. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers through any of the following methods:

TALK: 1-800-222-8477
TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org
APP: “P3 Tips”

Case #/3863

Fonte/Source: http://newsroom.calgary.ca/suspicious-death-investigation-continues-ogden/

