SUSPICIOUS DEATH INVESTIGATION CONTINUES

mer 10 marzo 2021

We continue to investigate a suspicious death that occured yesterday in the community of Ogden.

At approximately 2:50 p.m., on Monday, March 8, 2021, we were called to a residence located in the 7800 block of 21 Street S.E., for reports of a deceased person. When officers arrived, a man in his early 60s was found laying dead outside the home and another man on scene was taken into custody without incident.

An autopsy was completed today by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, but the manner of death is undetermined at this time. The Homicide Unit continues to investigate the incident as a suspicious death and we ask anyone with information to contact us.

The identity of the deceased cannot be released at this time as we have not confirmed that a crime was committed. The man who was taken into custody has since been released.

