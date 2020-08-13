giovedì, Agosto 13, 2020
SUSPICIOUS DEATH – 55 AVENUE AND MACLEOD TRAIL S.W.

by Redazione04

(AGENPARL) – CALGARY (ALBERTA CANADA), gio 13 agosto 2020

We are investigating a suspicious death that occurred early this morning.

At approximately 3 a.m., Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, officers responded to reports of an assault in the area of 55 Avenue and Macleod Trail S.W.

Upon arrival, they found a man in his 30s lying between two parked cars. He was suffering from stab wounds and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

An autopsy is scheduled for tomorrow, Friday, Aug. 14, 2020.

The investigation is in the early stages and Homicide Unit investigators continue to speak to numerous witnesses.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police by calling the Calgary Police Service non-emergency line at 403-266-1234, or the Homicide Tip Line at 403-428-8877. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers through any of the following methods:

TALK: 1-800-222-8477

TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org

APP: “P3 Tips”

Case # /3321

Fonte/Source: http://newsroom.calgary.ca/suspicious-death—55-avenue-and-macleod-trail-sw/

