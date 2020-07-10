SUSPICIOUS DEATH – 19 AVENUE S.W.

(AGENPARL) – CALGARY (ALBERTA CANADA), ven 10 luglio 2020

The Calgary Police Service is investigating a suspicious death in the southwest.

Shortly after 10:15 p.m., Thursday, July 9, 2020, we were called to a disturbance at a residence in the 3800 block of 19 Avenue S.W.

Upon arrival, they found a man in medical distress. He was transported to hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.

One person was taken into custody and charges are pending.

No further details will be released until the autopsy is completed and charges have been formally laid.