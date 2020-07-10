venerdì, Luglio 10, 2020
Breaking News

SWEDEN IS SCALING UP ITS EFFORTS TO LEAVE NO ONE BEHIND

INFORMATION AND EVENTS FOR BRITISH CITIZENS IN BELGIUM

DAL CIN: CI AFFIDIAMO A MARIA E LEI INTERCEDE PER NOI CON…

SENATO.IT – DDL S. 1712 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – TRATTAZIONE SUI LAVORI…

INTELLIGENZA ARTIFICIALE: AUDIZIONE IN COMMISSIONI RIUNITE 8A E 10A

SECRETARY POMPEO’S CALL WITH IRISH MINISTER OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS AND DEFENSE COVENEY

FOREIGN AFFAIRS COUNCIL MEETS IN BRUSSELS TO DISCUSS LATIN AMERICA AND EU-TURKEY…

SECRETARY POMPEO’S CALL WITH GERMAN FOREIGN MINISTER MAAS

SECRETARY POMPEO’S CALL WITH IRISH MINISTER OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS AND DEFENSE COVENEY

VIMINALE, SALVINI: L’ULTIMA PRIORITÀ È TOGLIERE LA DICITURA MADRE E PADRE DAI…

Agenparl

SUSPICIOUS DEATH – 19 AVENUE S.W.

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – CALGARY (ALBERTA CANADA), ven 10 luglio 2020

The Calgary Police Service is investigating a suspicious death in the southwest.

Shortly after 10:15 p.m., Thursday, July 9, 2020, we were called to a disturbance at a residence in the 3800 block of 19 Avenue S.W.

Upon arrival, they found a man in medical distress. He was transported to hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.

One person was taken into custody and charges are pending.

No further details will be released until the autopsy is completed and charges have been formally laid.

Fonte/Source: http://newsroom.calgary.ca/suspicious-death—19-avenue-sw/

Post collegati

SUSPICIOUS DEATH – 19 AVENUE S.W.

Redazione

JOINT STATEMENT ON ANTI-RACISM NEXT STEPS

Redazione

CHARGES LAID IN BANK ROBBERY

Redazione

CALGARY POLICE SEEK ASSISTANCE IN IDENTIFYING BREAK AND ENTER SUSPECT

Redazione

MISSING PERSON LOCATED – CROSS

Redazione

MISSING PERSON – CROSS

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More