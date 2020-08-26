(AGENPARL) – CANADA, mer 26 agosto 2020

The Licensee is licensed to operate a domestic service, small aircraft.

The Licensee has ceased to meet the requirement to hold a valid Canadian aviation document under subparagraph 61(a)(ii) of the Canada Transportation Act, SC 1996, c 10 (CTA).

Pursuant to subsection 63(1) of the CTA, the licence is suspended.

The licence will be automatically reinstated when the Manager, Licensing and Charters Division is satisfied that the requirements of subparagraphs 61(a)(ii) and (iii) of the CTA are met and provided that the other requirements of paragraph 61(a) of the CTA continue to be met.

The licence will be automatically cancelled if it is not reinstated within one year from the date of this Order.

Fonte/Source: http://www.otc-cta.gc.ca/node/569513