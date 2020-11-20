(AGENPARL) – CANADA, ven 20 novembre 2020

The Licensee is licensed to transport goods on a charter basis between Belgium and Canada.

The Licensee’s certificate of insurance on the Canadian Transportation Agency’s record will expire on November 18, 2020.

The Licensee will cease to meet the requirement to have the prescribed liability insurance coverage under subparagraph 73(1)(a)(iii) of the Canada Transportation Act, SC 1996, c 10 (CTA), unless the prescribed liability insurance coverage is renewed.

Therefore, pursuant to paragraph 75(1)(b) of the CTA, the licence will be suspended at 00:01, Eastern Standard time (EST), on November 19, 2020, unless proof of valid renewal of the prescribed liability insurance coverage is received by November 18, 2020, 23:59, Eastern Standard time (EST).

The licence, if suspended, will be reinstated when the Manager, Licensing and Charters Division is satisfied that the requirements of subparagraphs 73(1)(a)(ii) and (iii) of the CTA are met and provided that the other requirement of paragraph 73(2)(a) of the CTA continues to be met.

The licence will be automatically cancelled if it is not reinstated within one year from the date of this Order.

