mer 09 giugno 2021

The Licensee is licensed to operate a non-scheduled international service in accordance with the Air Transport Agreement between the Government of Canada and the Government of the United States of America signed on March 12, 2007.

The Licensee’s certificate of insurance on the Canadian Transportation Agency’s record will expire on June 8, 2021.

The Licensee will cease to meet the requirement to have the prescribed liability insurance coverage under subparagraph 73(1)(a)(iii) of the Canada Transportation Act, SC 1996, c 10 (CTA), unless the prescribed liability insurance coverage is renewed.

Therefore, pursuant to paragraph 75(1)(b) of the CTA, the licence will be suspended at 00:01, Eastern Daylight Time (EDT), on June 9, 2021, unless proof of valid renewal of the prescribed liability insurance coverage is received by June 8, 2021, 23:59, Eastern Daylight Time (EDT).

The licence, if suspended, will be reinstated when the Manager, Licensing and Charters Division is satisfied that the requirements of subparagraphs 73(1)(a)(ii) and (iii) of the CTA are met and provided that the other requirement of paragraph 73(2)(a) of the CTA continues to be met.

