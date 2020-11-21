SUSPECTED CLASS A DRUGS RECOVERED IN PCTF OPERATION

(AGENPARL) – UNITED KINGDOM, sab 21 novembre 2020

National Crime Agency and Police Service of Northern Ireland officers working as part of the Paramilitary Crime Task Force (PCTF) have seized over one kilo of suspected cocaine following searches of two parked cars and nearby land in the Greenisland area of County Antrim.

The searches, which were conducted yesterday and today as part of an ongoing NCA-led investigation into criminality linked to the South East Antrim UDA, also uncovered suspected deal bags containing white powder.

The cars have been removed and are currently undergoing further search and forensic examination.

NCA Belfast Branch Commander David Cunningham said: “This intelligence-led operation was a significant milestone in a long-running investigation into criminality linked to the South East Antrim UDA.

“That investigation will continue with the evidence we have recovered today.

“Our officers work alongside colleagues from the PSNI and HMRC as part of the PCTF, and together we are determined to do all we can to end the harm caused by paramilitary groups involved in drug supply and organised crime.”

Detective Superintendent Zoe McKee, Head of the Paramilitary Crime Task Force, said: “The harm caused by illegal drugs to individuals and communities is significant. Bringing to justice those individuals who choose to profit through criminal activity will continue to be the main focus of the PCTF. This operation has demonstrated the strength and value of our multi-agency approach within the PCTF, that allows us to collectively target, disrupt and frustrate some of the most harmful of individuals.

“I would encourage members of the community who may have information that could assist our efforts tackle paramilitary crime and activity, to contact the police on 101, or submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online athttp://crimestoppers-uk.org/”

The Police Service of Northern Ireland, National Crime Agency and HM Revenue & Customs have established the Paramilitary Crime Task Force to tackle criminality linked to paramilitarism as part of the Executive’s action plan on tackling paramilitary activity, criminality and organised crime.

Fonte/Source: https://www.nationalcrimeagency.gov.uk/news/suspected-class-a-drugs-recovered-in-pctf-operation-2