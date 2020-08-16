domenica, Agosto 16, 2020
SUSPECT LOCATED – SERIOUS ASSAULT AT SUNNYSIDE CTRAIN STATION

(AGENPARL) – CALGARY (ALBERTA CANADA), dom 16 agosto 2020

Basil SWEEZEY, 36, the suspect in an early morning serious assault, is now in custody.

At approximately 9 a.m., today, Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, an elderly man was on the platform of the Sunnyside CTrain station when he was assaulted.

The victim was struck down and fell onto the concrete platform, resulting in severe head injuries. He remains in critical condition.

CASE # /3508

Fonte/Source: http://newsroom.calgary.ca/suspect-located—serious-assault-at-sunnyside-ctrain-station/

