SUSPECT IDENTIFIED IN SERIOUS ASSAULT – SUNNYSIDE CTRAIN STATION

(AGENPARL) – CALGARY (ALBERTA CANADA), sab 15 agosto 2020

A suspect has been identfied in this morning’s serious assault at Sunnyside CTrain station.

Basil SWEEZEY, 36, is described as Indigenous, in his 30s, with short hair. He has a prosthetic leg below his left knee and was wearing a red t-shirt, white shorts and white running shoes. 

The Homicide Unit is asking anyone with information about this incident to contact the Calgary Police Service non-emergency line at 403-266-1234, or the Homicide Tip Line at 403-428-8877. Tips can also be left anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers through any of the following methods:

TALK: 1-800-222-8477

TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org

APP: “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store

CASE # /3508

Fonte/Source: http://newsroom.calgary.ca/suspect-identified-in-serious-assault—sunnyside-ctrain-station/

