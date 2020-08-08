SUSPECT DESCRIPTION RELEASED IN ROADSIDE ASSAULT

(AGENPARL) – CALGARY (ALBERTA CANADA), sab 08 agosto 2020

After speaking to the victim of a roadside assault involving two vehicles, we are releasing a description of the suspect.

Shortly after 9 p.m., on Wednesday, Aug. 6, 2020, two men were driving in a 2017 Mazda A3 in the community of Renfrew. Their vehicle was being tailgated by a grey Nissan SUV, at which time the driver of the Mazda pulled over to the side of the road in the 500 block of 10 Avenue N.E. The driver of the Nissan also pulled over and got out of his vehicle, walking towards the driver side of the Mazda. He leaned in through the victim’s open window and stabbed the driver before leaving the scene.

The driver was taken to hospital in life threatening condition and has since been upgraded to stable condition.

The suspect is described as being in his late 20s to early 30s, with tan skin, approximately 6’ tall and a slim build. He was wearing a grey hoodie, red baseball cap, white sneakers, sunglasses and a blue surgical mask.

Anyone who has information about his incident is asked to contact police at 403-266-1234.

Tips can be submitted anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers through any of the following methods:

TALK: 1-800-222-8477

TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org

APP: “P3 Tips” app

