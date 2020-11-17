martedì, Novembre 17, 2020
SUSPECT ARRESTED AND CHARGED IN HOMICIDE

(AGENPARL) – CALGARY (ALBERTA CANADA), mar 17 novembre 2020

Yesterday, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, we located and arrested Michael Andrew ONISCHUK, 33, who was wanted on Canada-wide warrants for murder.

ONISCHUK has been charged with second degree murder in relation to the death of Jessie James HANAGHAN, 37, who was found deceased in his residence in the southeast community of Copperfield last month.

ONISCHUK has also been charged with the attempted murder of a woman in her 20s who is known to him.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020.

The Calgary Police Service thanks the media and the public for their help in furthering this investigation.

 

Original release below

 

Man identified in suspicious death, suspect wanted on Canada-wide warrants

The victim of a suspicious death that occurred in the southeast community of Copperfield last week has been identified.

On Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, at approximately 1 p.m., we were called to a home located in the 100 block of Copperpond Common S.E., for reports that a man was found deceased inside the residence. The death was deemed suspicious and we began investigating.

An autopsy was concluded earlier this week by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner. The deceased was formally identified as Jessie James HANAGHAN, 37, who died as a result of a shooting.

Investigators are looking to locate a suspect who is believed to be connected to the shooting.

Michael Andrew ONISCHUK, 33, is wanted on Canada-wide warrants for murder.

Police are also releasing a photo of a vehicle believed to be connected to ONISCHUK. The vehicle is described as a 2012, white, four-door Jaguar XF with a possible B.C. license plate of PP023D.

A photo of ONISCHUK and a stock photo the car are available on The City of Calgary Newsroom.

Anyone who may have information about the location of ONISCHUK or the vehicle, or information about the shooting, is encouraged to contact the Calgary Police Service Homicide Tip Line at 403-428-8877, or the CPS non-emergency line at 403-266-1234. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers through any of the following methods:

TALK: 1-800-222-8477

TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org

APP: “P3 Tips”

Case #/3750

Fonte/Source: http://newsroom.calgary.ca/suspect-arrested-and-charged-in-homicide/

