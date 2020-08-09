domenica, Agosto 9, 2020
SURVIVOR HARNESSES RESILIENCE TO OVERCOME INVISIBLE WOUNDS

(AGENPARL) – AIR, SPACE AND CYBERSPACE (USA), dom 09 agosto 2020 Reality hit when then Airman First Class Brittany Johnson of the 49th Logistics Readiness Squadron left the hospital in September 2010 after a week-long stay for sexual and physical assault. “I didn’t feel like myself,” recalls Johnson, now a technical sergeant with the 36th Civil Engineering Squadron. “I couldn’t find joy in activities anymore.”
