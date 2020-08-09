(AGENPARL) – AIR, SPACE AND CYBERSPACE (USA), dom 09 agosto 2020 Reality hit when then Airman First Class Brittany Johnson of the 49th Logistics Readiness Squadron left the hospital in September 2010 after a week-long stay for sexual and physical assault. “I didn’t feel like myself,” recalls Johnson, now a technical sergeant with the 36th Civil Engineering Squadron. “I couldn’t find joy in activities anymore.”





Fonte/Source: https://www.af.mil/News/Article-Display/Article/2302384/survivor-harnesses-resilience-to-overcome-invisible-wounds/