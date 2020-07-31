SURVEY TOOL AND GUIDANCE: RAPID, SIMPLE, FLEXIBLE BEHAVIOURAL INSIGHTS ON COVID-19

sabato, Agosto 1, 2020
(AGENPARL) – BETHESDA (MARYLAND), ven 31 luglio 2020 Source: World Health Organization, Regional Office for Europe. Published: 7/29/2020.
This 42-page document provides guidance to Member States in the WHO European Region that wish to conduct behavioral insights studies related to COVID-19. This tool is evidence-informed; can be regularly applied; is flexible to adjust to the changing situation; and follows high ethical standards.
Fonte/Source: https://disasterinfo.nlm.nih.gov/search/id:23230

