SURVEY TOOL AND GUIDANCE: RAPID, SIMPLE, FLEXIBLE BEHAVIOURAL INSIGHTS ON COVID-19

(AGENPARL) – BETHESDA (MARYLAND), ven 31 luglio 2020 Source: World Health Organization, Regional Office for Europe. Published: 7/29/2020.

This 42-page document provides guidance to Member States in the WHO European Region that wish to conduct behavioral insights studies related to COVID-19. This tool is evidence-informed; can be regularly applied; is flexible to adjust to the changing situation; and follows high ethical standards.

(PDF)

Fonte/Source: https://disasterinfo.nlm.nih.gov/search/id:23230