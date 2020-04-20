SURVEY ON ELECTED REPRESENTATIVES IN MUNICIPALITIES AND REGIONS 2019

(AGENPARL) , STOCKHOLM (SWEDEN), lun 20 aprile 2020 Women hold one third of all municipal executive board chair positions in Sweden and there is also a gender gap in other chair positions in the municipalities. Young people and foreign born persons continue to be underrepresented and an increasingly large share of elected representatives are aged 65 years and older, according to Statistics Sweden’s survey on elected representatives in municipalities and regions in 2019, published today.

