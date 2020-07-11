sabato, Luglio 11, 2020
Home » SURVEY OF GRAVITATIONALLY LENSED OBJECTS IN HSC IMAGING (SUGOHI). IV. LENSED QUASAR SEARCH IN THE HSC SURVEY

SURVEY OF GRAVITATIONALLY LENSED OBJECTS IN HSC IMAGING (SUGOHI). IV. LENSED QUASAR SEARCH IN THE HSC SURVEY

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – GARCHING (GERMANY), sab 11 luglio 2020 First Author: Chan, James H. H.
Instruments: XSHOOTER
ProgramIDs: 099.A-0220
BibCode: 2020A&A…636A..87C

Strong gravitationally lensed quasars provide a powerful means to study galaxy evolution and cosmology. We use CHITAH, which is an algorithm used to hunt for new lens systems, particularly lensed quasars, in the Hyper Suprime-Cam Subaru Strategic Program (HSC SSP) S16A. We present 46 lens candidates, of which 3 are previously known. We select four high-grade candidates from CHITAH for spectroscopic follow-up observations, and include two additional lenses found by YATTALENS, an algorithm used to classify lensed galaxies. We obtain X-shooter spectra of these six promising candidates for lens confirmation and redshift measurements. We report new spectroscopic redshift measurements for both the lens and source galaxies in four lens systems. We apply the lens modeling software GLEE to model our six X-shooter lenses uniformly. Through our analysis of the HSC images, we find that HSCJ, HSCJ115252+004733, and HSCJ have point-like lensed images, and that the lens light distribution is well aligned with the lens mass distribution within 6 deg. We estimate the fluxes of the lensed source emission lines using X-shooter spectra, and use line ratio as a diagnostic on the Baldwin-Phillips-Terlevich (BPT) diagram. As a result, we find that HSCJ has a probable quasar source based on the upper limit of the [N II] flux intensity. We also measure the FWHM of Lyα emission of HSCJ to be ∼233 km s-1, showing that it is a probable Lyman-α emitter.

Fonte/Source: http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/ESOtelbibPapers/~3/3ZFmBsGZO2w/detail.php

