SURROUNDING SELF-CONTROL

Sammy Basu is a professor of history, humanities, and public health at Willamette University.

Roy F. Baumeister is a professor of psychology at the University of Queensland.

José Luis Bermúdez is a professor of philosophy and Samuel Rhea Gammon Professor of Liberal Arts at Texas A&M University.

Marcel Brass is a professor of cognitive neuroscience at Ghent University.

Erica Cosentino is a lecturer in philosophy of language and cognition at Ruhr University, Bochum.

Ryan Cummings is currently pursuing his M.D. at SUNY Downstate College of Medicine.

Mario De Caro is a professor of moral philosophy at Università Roma Tre and regularly a visiting professor at Tufts University.

Dorothea Debus is a professor of philosophy at the University of Konstanz.

Tyler K. Fagan is a lecturer of philosophy at Elmhurst College.

James Friedrich is a professor of psychology at Willamette University and co-director of the university’s Center for Quantitative Understanding, Analysis, and Design.

Kentaro Fujita is a professor of psychology at The Ohio State University.

Eric Funkhouser is a professor of philosophy at the University of Arkansas.

Alison Gopnik is a professor of psychology and affiliate professor of philosophy at the University of California, Berkeley.

Jesse Graham is the George S. Eccles Chair in Business Ethics and associate professor of management at the Eccles School of Business, University of Utah.

Meghan Griffith is a professor of philosophy at Davidson College.

Rossella Guerini is a clinical and forensic psychologist and psychotherapist.

Katherine Hawley is a professor of philosophy at the University of St Andrews.

Marcela Herdova is an assistant professor at Florida State University.

William Hirstein is a professor of philosophy at Elmhurst College.

Carissa Kang is a user experience researcher at YouTube Kids.

Stephen Kearns is an associate professor of philosophy at Florida State University.

Tamar Kushnir is an associate professor of human development with appointments in psychology and cognitive science at Cornell University.

Peter Meindl is an assistant professor of psychology at Calvin College.

Alfred R. Mele is the William H. and Lucyle T. Werkmeister Professor of Philosophy at Florida State University.

Marlon Mooijman is an assistant professor of management at the Jesse H. Jones Graduate School of Business, Rice University.

Myrto Mylopoulos is an assistant professor of philosophy and cognitive science at Carleton University.

Bence Nanay is a professor of philosophy and BOF research professor at the University of Antwerp and Senior Research Associate at Peterhouse, Cambridge University.

Lilian O’Brien is a university researcher in the department of practical philosophy at the University of Helsinki.

Elisabeth Pacherie is a research director at Institut Jean Nicod.

Davide Rigoni is a professor of neuromarketing and management psychology at Vrij Universiteit Brussels and Hult International Business School, London.

Adina Roskies is the Helman Family Distinguished Professor of Philosophy and chair of the Cognitive Science Program at Dartmouth College.

Andrea Scarantino is a professor of philosophy at Georgia State University.

Alejandra Sel is a lecturer in psychology at the Centre for Brain Science, University of Essex.

Joshua Shepherd is an assistant professor at Carleton University and a senior fellow with the LOGOS Research Group at the University of Barcelona.

David Shoemaker is a professor of philosophy at Tulane University and the Murphy Institute of Political Economy.

Katrina Sifferd is a professor and chair of philosophy at Elmhurst College.

Hallgeir Sjåstad is an assistant professor of psychology at the Centre for Applied Research at NHH and Norwegian School of Economics.

Asael Y. Sklar is a postdoctoral researcher at The Hebrew University of Jerusalem.

Naomi Vanlessen is a family and couple psychotherapist who earned her PhD in affective and cognitive neuroscience at Ghent University.

Manuel Vargas is a professor of philosophy at the University of California, San Diego.

Jennifer C Veilleux is an associate professor of psychological science at the University of Arkansas.

Andrew J. Vonasch is a lecturer in psychology at the University of Canterbury, New Zealand.

Adrienne Wente is a former graduate student who earned her PhD in psychology at the University of California, Berkeley.

Xin (Alice) Zhao is an assistant professor of educational psychology at East China Normal University.

