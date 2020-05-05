(AGENPARL) – SOUTH AUSTRALIA, AUSTRALIA, mar 05 maggio 2020 When a drain tube, vascular stent or surgical pack is wrongly left in a person’s body following surgery or during post-operative care, one in six incidents is not detected for at least six-months. New research involving a consortium of universities including Macquarie University and University of South Australia has not only identified the length of time before these items known as ‘retained…

Fonte/Source: https://unisa.edu.au/Media-Centre/Releases/2020/surgical-instruments-wrongly-left-inside-a-patient–may-not-be-detected-for-more-than-6-months/