martedì, Agosto 18, 2020
SURFACE SITES ASSEMBLE STRATEGY ON PT-RU NANOWIRES FOR ACCELERATED METHANOL OXIDATION

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), mar 18 agosto 2020

Modifying the surface active sites of Pt based catalysts at the atomic level is of great significance to enhance the electrooxidation of methanol molecules. Herein, efficient active site assembly strategies are proposed accurately, aiming to build high-performance electrocatalysts. Serving as proof-of-concept examples, both the Pt nanowires surface doping the isolated Ru atoms (Ru/Pt NWs) and Ru nanoparticles supported on Pt nanowires (Ru@Pt NWs) are specially designed to optimize the catalytic performance of methanol oxidation reaction (MOR). The specific activity and mass activity of optimal Ru/Pt NWs can reach up to 3.93 mA cm-2 and 568.40 mA mg-1Pt, which is 1.53/1.94 times of the Ru@Pt NWs and 2.03/2.59 times of the pure Pt NWs. Detailed mechanism studies reveal that the Pt-Ru alloy can improve the electron transfer kinetics of MOR significantly, and activate more Pt atoms involved in Langmuir-Hinshelwood (L-H) pathway compared with Ru@Pt NWs, all of which collectively accelerate methanol oxidation. This surface engineering strategy via assembling active sites can reveal a promising method in design of advanced Pt-based catalysts for direct methanol full cells

Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/DT/~3/kcN4lWciuIw/D0DT02567D

