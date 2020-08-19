SURFACE FUNCTIONAL GROUP MODIFICATION INDUCED PARTIAL FERMI LEVEL PINNING AND OHMIC CONTACT AT BOROPHENE–MOS2 INTERFACES

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), mer 19 agosto 2020

Phys. Chem. Chem. Phys., 2020, Advance Article

DOI: 10.1039/D0CP02663H, Paper

Dongqing Zou, Wenkai Zhao, Wanfeng Xie, Yuqing Xu, Xiaoteng Li, Chuanlu Yang

Surface functional groups modification is a feasible approach to achieve SBH tuning for borophene–MoS 2 interfaces.

