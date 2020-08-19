mercoledì, Agosto 19, 2020
Breaking News

PUBLIC SCHEDULE – AUGUST 19, 2020

COVID, OMS: “DOBBIAMO PREVENIRE IL NAZIONALISMO DEI VACCINI”

HUNGARY NATIONAL DAY

HUNGARY NATIONAL DAY

HUNGARY NATIONAL DAY

TEENAGERS TO GET ACCESS TO CHILD TRUST FUNDS FOR FIRST TIME

COLOMBIA, STRAGE DI GIOVANI. DOLORE E PREOCCUPAZIONE DEI VESCOVI

IN MYANMAR, CONFERENZA SULLA PACE DI PANGLONG

UK HELPS REDUCE MORE THAN 30 MILLION TONNES OF GREENHOUSE GAS EMISSIONS…

“NON MI UCCIDERE” | CON ALICE PAGANI E ROCCO FASANO, REGIA DI…

Agenparl

SURFACE FUNCTIONAL GROUP MODIFICATION INDUCED PARTIAL FERMI LEVEL PINNING AND OHMIC CONTACT AT BOROPHENE–MOS2 INTERFACES

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), mer 19 agosto 2020

Phys. Chem. Chem. Phys., 2020, Advance Article
DOI: 10.1039/D0CP02663H, Paper
Dongqing Zou, Wenkai Zhao, Wanfeng Xie, Yuqing Xu, Xiaoteng Li, Chuanlu Yang
Surface functional groups modification is a feasible approach to achieve SBH tuning for borophene–MoS2 interfaces.
To cite this article before page numbers are assigned, use the DOI form of citation above.
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry


Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/CP/~3/tvCHrbgBpH0/D0CP02663H

Post collegati

MOLECULAR DYNAMICS DISCRIMINATION OF THE CONFORMATIONAL STATES OF CALMODULIN THROUGH SOLID-STATE NANOPORES

Redazione

SURFACE FUNCTIONAL GROUP MODIFICATION INDUCED PARTIAL FERMI LEVEL PINNING AND OHMIC CONTACT AT BOROPHENE–MOS2 INTERFACES

Redazione

OIL COMPANIES BODY OFFERS REMOTE INSPECTIONS OF TANKERS DUE TO CORONAVIRUS

Redazione

IN-SITU PLASMA-ASSISTED SYNTHESIS OF POLYDOPAMINE-FUNCTIONALIZED GOLD NANOPARTICLES FOR BIOMEDICAL APPLICATIONS

Redazione

OOREDOO APPOINTS NEW CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER FOR OOREDOO KUWAIT

Redazione

GRAVE INCIDENTE IN CORSO ORBASSANO, MUORE MOTOCICLISTA

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More