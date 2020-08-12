SURFACE ENGINEERED 2D MATERIALS FOR PHOTOCATALYSIS

Benefitting from the unique structure and physicochemical properties, two-dimensional (2D) materials have achieved tremendous interests from academia and industry, being regarded as an important class of photocatalysts. However, their photocatalytic activities still need further improvement to satisfy the requirement of scale-up production. In this regard, surface engineering strategy is considered as one of the most effective methods for optimizing their photocatalytic performance. This feature article not only classifies the 2D photocatalysts into layered and non-layered 2D photocatalysts and present their preferring synthesis methods, but also summarizes the advantages of surface engineering strategy for boosting the photocatalytic performance of 2D materials from the aspects of light absorption, charge carrier separation and surface reactive sites. Various surface engineering strategies, such as surface decorating, vacancy engineering, element doping, surface heterojunction construction and regulation of facet-dependent sites, have also been presented as advantages of surface engineering strategy. Eventually, the challenges and future outlooks for optimzing the photocatalytic activities of 2D materials through surface engineering are addressed.