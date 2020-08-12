mercoledì, Agosto 12, 2020
Breaking News

NORWAY : FINANCIAL SECTOR ASSESSMENT PROGRAM-TECHNICAL NOTE-SYSTEMIC LIQUIDITY

LIBIA, GLI USA ACCELERANO PER CESSATE IL FUOCO E SOLUZIONE NON MILITARE

NORWAY : FINANCIAL SECTOR ASSESSMENT PROGRAM-TECHNICAL NOTE-INSURANCE SECTOR OVERSIGHT

NCSI RELEASES 48TH EDITION OF STATISTICAL YEARBOOK 2020

BONUS DEPUTATI: SISTO (FI), LEGGE SCRITTA CON I PIEDI, NO A CHI…

GIORNATA DELLA GIOVENTù ECUMENICA: SALUTE MENTALE E DISAGI CRESCENTI TRA I RAGAZZI

BOLIVIA, I VESCOVI: SI ASCOLTI LA VOCE DEL DIALOGO PER IL BENE…

LOURDES, OGGI AL VIA IL PELLEGRINAGGIO NAZIONALE FRANCESE

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – DOCUMENTO XXVII N. 15 – XVIII LEGISLATURA –…

NUMBER OF SMES REGISTERED RISES BY 12% AT THE END OF JUNE…

Agenparl

SURFACE ENGINEERED 2D MATERIALS FOR PHOTOCATALYSIS

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), mer 12 agosto 2020

Benefitting from the unique structure and physicochemical properties, two-dimensional (2D) materials have achieved tremendous interests from academia and industry, being regarded as an important class of photocatalysts. However, their photocatalytic activities still need further improvement to satisfy the requirement of scale-up production. In this regard, surface engineering strategy is considered as one of the most effective methods for optimizing their photocatalytic performance. This feature article not only classifies the 2D photocatalysts into layered and non-layered 2D photocatalysts and present their preferring synthesis methods, but also summarizes the advantages of surface engineering strategy for boosting the photocatalytic performance of 2D materials from the aspects of light absorption, charge carrier separation and surface reactive sites. Various surface engineering strategies, such as surface decorating, vacancy engineering, element doping, surface heterojunction construction and regulation of facet-dependent sites, have also been presented as advantages of surface engineering strategy. Eventually, the challenges and future outlooks for optimzing the photocatalytic activities of 2D materials through surface engineering are addressed.

You have access to this article



Please wait while we load your content…


Something went wrong. Try again?

Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/CC/~3/PP8VbcuB3GY/D0CC04790B

Post collegati

NORWAY : FINANCIAL SECTOR ASSESSMENT PROGRAM-TECHNICAL NOTE-SYSTEMIC LIQUIDITY

Redazione

NORWAY : FINANCIAL SECTOR ASSESSMENT PROGRAM-TECHNICAL NOTE-INSURANCE SECTOR OVERSIGHT

Redazione

LABEL-FREE AND “SIGNAL-ON” HOMOGENEOUS PHOTOELECTROCHEMICAL CYTOSENSING STRATEGY FOR ULTRASENSITIVE CANCER CELL DETECTION

Redazione

SURFACE ENGINEERED 2D MATERIALS FOR PHOTOCATALYSIS

Redazione

PARAMETRIC STUDY OF TEMPERATURE DISTRIBUTION IN PLASMON-ASSISTED PHOTOCATALYSIS

Redazione

CAMBODIA LOSES DUTY-FREE ACCESS TO THE EU MARKET OVER HUMAN RIGHTS CONCERNS

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More