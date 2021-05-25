(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), mar 25 maggio 2021

Phys. Chem. Chem. Phys., 2021, Accepted Manuscript

DOI: 10.1039/D1CP01792F, Communication

Bing-Qian Shan, Jiafeng Zhou, Meng Ding, Xiaodan Hu, Kun Zhang

Concerted electron and proton transfer is a key step for the reversible conversion of molecular hydrogen in both heterogeneous nanocatalysis and metalloenzyme catalysis. However, its activation mechanism involving electron and…

