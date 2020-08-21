venerdì, Agosto 21, 2020
SUPRAMOLECULAR BIOSOLVENTS MADE UP OF SELF-ASSEMBLED RHAMNOLIPIDS: SYNTHESIS AND CHARACTERIZATION

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), ven 21 agosto 2020

Simple coacervation of surfactants constitutes a powerful bottom-up strategy for the production of tailored supramolecular solvents (SUPRASs), which feature outstanding properties in extraction processes However, the development of SUPRASs from biosurfactants, a greener alternative to synthetic surfactants, has not been yet explored. In this study, bioSUPRASs were spontaneously produced at room temperature from aqueous solutions of rhamnolipids (RLs) by salt-induced coacervation (NaCl, Na2SO4 or NH4CH3CO2). RLs quantitatively incorporated into the bioSUPRAS phase, so that the process had high atom economy. The boundaries for the coacervation region were delimited as a function of RL and salt concentration and equations were derived to predict the volume of bioSUPRAS from the composition of the synthesis mixture. The composition of bioSUPRASs could be tailored by modifying the concentration of the coacervation-inducing salt. BioSUPRAS aggregates were characterized by dynamic light scattering and cryo-scanning electron microscopy and consisted of vesicles in a size range from nm to µm. These aggregates offer a variety of interactions for solute solubilisation (dispersion, ionic, dipole-dipole and hydrogen bonding), different polarity microenvironments (RL head group, RL hydrocarbon chains, vesicle aqueous cavity) and a huge number of binding sites (RL concentration varied from 205 to 444 g·L-1). The potential of bioSUPRASs for efficient extraction was illustrated by the recovery of highly polar ionic dyes from water with yields above 94%. The compliance of RL-based bioSUPRASs with the twelve principles of green chemistry is discussed.

Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/GC/~3/yi7FrhGmMDs/D0GC02078H

