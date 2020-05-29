venerdì, Maggio 29, 2020
Breaking News

HUNDREDS OF ARRESTS AND DEAL LINES CLOSED AS POLICE CRACKDOWN ON COUNTY…

ECUADOR : REQUEST FOR PURCHASE UNDER THE RAPID FINANCING INSTRUMENT AND CANCELLATION…

GIOVEDì 28 MAGGIO 2020 – 223ª SEDUTA PUBBLICA

“ESTATE RAGAZZI”, UN ORATORIO ESTIVO IN VATICANO

PRESS RELEASE: UK PM ADDRESSES FINANCING FOR DEVELOPMENT EVENT VIA VIDEO: 28…

PRESS RELEASE: PM: SIX PEOPLE CAN MEET OUTSIDE UNDER NEW MEASURES TO…

NEW DATES AGREED FOR COP26 UNITED NATIONS CLIMATE CHANGE CONFERENCE

FINNISH DPA IMPOSED THREE ADMINISTRATIVE FINES FOR DATA PROTECTION VIOLATIONS

SAMOA INDEPENDENCE DAY

SAMOA INDEPENDENCE DAY

Agenparl

SUPPRESSION OF MENTHYL ANTHRANILATE (UV-A SUNSCREEN)-SENSITIZED SINGLET OXYGEN GENERATION BY TROLOX AND α-TOCOPHEROL

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), ven 29 maggio 2020

Menthyl anthranilate (MA, tradename meradimate) is a UV-A absorber. The interactions of ground-state molecular oxygen with the long-lived triplet state of MA produce singlet oxygen through energy transfer. The quantum yield of singlet oxygen generation is 0.12 in air-saturated ethanol. Kinetic traces of the near-IR phosphorescence of singlet oxygen generated by MA-photosensitization have been measured in the absence and presence of Trolox (a water-soluble analogue of vitamin E and a quencher of singlet oxygen) and α-tocopherol (vitamin E, a natural antioxidant) in ethanol. Fluorescence and transient absorption measurements suggest that Trolox and α-tocopherol quench the lowest excited singlet and triplet states of MA. As a result, Trolox and α-tocopherol suppress MA-photosensitized singlet oxygen geneartion. Not only the quenching of singlet oxygen but also the suppression of singlet oxygen generation is the mechanism of antioxidant properties of Trolox and α-tocopherol for MA. The ability of α-tocopherol to suppress the MA-photosensitized singlet oxygen generation in isododecane, used as a solvent for an oil-soluble UV absorber, is close to that in ethanol. Suppression of sunscreen-photosensitized singlet oxygen generation is an important method for the formulation of safe cosmetic sunscreens.

You have access to this article



Please wait while we load your content…


Something went wrong. Try again?

Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/PP/~3/sk7Et9KXlQg/D0PP00023J

Post collegati

SUPPRESSION OF MENTHYL ANTHRANILATE (UV-A SUNSCREEN)-SENSITIZED SINGLET OXYGEN GENERATION BY TROLOX AND α-TOCOPHEROL

Redazione

SYNTHESIS AND PHOTOCATALYTIC ACTIVITIES OF TWO HOMOCHIRAL METAL-ORGANIC FRAMEWORKS WITH CAGES AND HYDROGEN BONDING HELICES

Redazione

FORMER RAPIDES PARISH CORRECTIONAL OFFICER PLEADS GUILTY TO THREE CIVIL RIGHTS OFFENSES FOR ASSAULTING INMATES

Redazione

DIVERGENT SYNTHESIS OF OXINDOLE DERIVATIVES VIA CONTROLLABLE REACTION OF ISATIN-DERIVED PARA-QUINONE METHIDES WITH SULFUR YLIDES

Redazione

ONE POT RAPID SYNTHESIS OF ULTRA HIGH STRENGTH HYDROPHOBIC BULK SILICA AEROGELS

Redazione

GRAPHENE INCLUSION INDUCED ULTRALOW THERMAL CONDUCTIVITY AND IMPROVED FIGURE OF MERIT IN P-TYPE SNSE

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More