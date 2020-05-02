(AGENPARL) – QUEENSLAND (AUSTRALIA), sab 02 maggio 2020

May is the month to show your support even more for our State’s thousands of small businesses.

Minister for Employment and Small Business Shannon Fentiman said that during the month of May, helping our small business community recover and bounce back stronger after the pandemic is more important than ever.

“We need to support our small businesses,” Ms Fentiman said.

“With so many of them having to change the way they do business during COVID-19, we need to help them to stay open, recover and support more local jobs.”

The Minister encouraged Queenslanders to ‘#SupportSmall’ this month.

“Whether you are picking up some produce from your local grocer, accessing services, buying gifts online or picking up a six-pack at your local brewery – all of this supports our local businesses,” the Minister said.

“While many of the scheduled events for Queensland Small Business Month have had to be postponed, we can still celebrate our fantastic small business sector.

“We are implementing a range of measures to help small businesses as they reopen and we are proud to be partnering with Chamber of Commerce and Industry Queensland (CCIQ) in our #SupportSmall campaign.”

CCIQ CEO, Stephen Tait said there are many ways to support small businesses.

“Queensland has a diverse range of businesses, from entrepreneurs and start-ups to those which are family owned having been in business for generations,” said Mr Tait.

“Supporting them can come in many forms, including how other businesses can look at their operations and find ways to #SupportSmall operators within their network.

“Small businesses are vital to Queensland’s economy, it’s essential we all look at ways to support them for the month of May and beyond.”

The Minister said it was vital that consumers support small businesses as they get back up on their feet.

“So far more than 6,200 small businesses have contacted us through the Small Business Hotline or the Business Queensland website for valuable advice to keep their business going,” the Minister said

“We will also help small business owners to access mental health support tools and services and training to reskill to be ready to take a new direction.”

Assistance currently available for our small businesses include:

Six-month rent relief for govt building tenants

Land tax relief for commercial property owners which must be passed onto tenants in the form of rent relief

Payroll tax relief – 2 month refund, 3 month holiday, 6 month deferral – most businesses will not pay payroll tax for 2020

$500 energy rebates for small and medium sized businesses

$500 million in interest free loans

Waiving of liquor licence fees

Free one on one mentoring

Free business resilience workshops at TAFE

QSBM 2020 is sponsored by Construction Skills Queensland and supported by CCIQ.

For more information on grants and to register an online event, visit: www.business.qld.gov.au/smallbusinessmonth

