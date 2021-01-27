SUPPORTIVE HOMES PLANNED FOR NORTH VANCOUVER

(AGENPARL) – BRITISH COLUMBIA (CANADA), mer 27 gennaio 2021

The Province, the District of North Vancouver and RainCity Housing and Support Society are working together to bring a new supportive housing project to the community for women and their families.

The proposal is for 60 supportive homes for single women and women-led families who are at risk of homelessness. The increasing number of people experiencing homelessness in the District of North Vancouver, including women and children, led to a decision by council to pursue the development of a permanent supportive housing project specifically targeting women and their families.

“We are thankful to our local government and non-profit partners for working with us to deliver 60 much-needed supportive homes for women and their children,” said David Eby, Attorney General and Minister Responsible for Housing. “By working together, we can create the homes and supports that people need in communities throughout the province.”

A site for the project has been identified on district-owned land at 1577 Lloyd Ave. Site rezoning will be led by the district, with an application set to go to council on March 29, 2021. If approved, construction will begin in fall 2021.

The five-storey supportive housing building would provide studio, one- two- three- and four-bedroom units. RainCity Housing, an experienced non-profit service provider, would operate the building. It would include staff on site 24/7 to provide support services such as daily meals, skills training and access to work placements and health services.

BC Housing will host three online neighbourhood dialogue sessions on Feb. 10, Feb. 18 and Feb. 25, 2021. It will invite neighbours and members of the community to learn about the project, ask questions and provide feedback. Further project details can be found here: https://letstalkhousingbc.ca/north-vancouver-west-16

Quotes:

Bowinn Ma, MLA for North Vancouver-Lonsdale –

“There is an urgent need to build more supportive homes for people in North Vancouver. If approved, this project will give vulnerable women and women-led families the stability and dignity they deserve, as well as the tools they need to move forward with their lives.”

Grace Lore, Parliamentary Secretary for Gender Equity –

“Everyone deserves to have a place they can call home, and we know these supportive places will provide this for so many women and their children who need our support. The services that are planned as part of this partnership initiative will go even farther by ensuring people have access to daily meals and training as they build their futures.”

Mike Little, mayor, District of North Vancouver –

“A growing number of women-led families in our community are in need of safe and secure housing. This council has prioritized using district-owned land to create social and supportive housing, and this project would provide much-needed supportive housing options for these marginalized families. I look forward to discussing this project with the community.”

Amelia Ridgway, associate director, RainCity Housing and Support Society –

“We are honoured to be part of this important project that, if approved, will not only provide needed new housing stock in the District of North Vancouver, but will also establish a long-overdue space where we can provide safe, supported and affordable housing for women-led families. We look forward to working with the families moving into this housing, our neighbours and community partners, and to working together and learning from our Indigenous partners.”

Quick Facts:

The Province will be providing a grant through the Supportive Housing Fund that will go towards construction, as well as annual operating funding for the society. The exact amounts will be determined once the proposal has progressed through the rezoning phase.

This project is the result of a memorandum of understanding between the District of North Vancouver and BC Housing signed in 2018-19 to address the critical need for supportive housing in the district.

In addition to this project, the Province is working in partnership to build nearly 200 affordable rental homes for low- to moderate-income families and seniors in North Vancouver through the Community Housing Fund.

Learn More:

A map showing the location of all announced provincially funded housing projects in B.C. is available online: https://www.bchousing.org/homes-for-BC

To learn about the steps the Province is taking to tackle the housing crisis and deliver affordable homes for British Columbians, visit: https://workingforyou.gov.bc.ca/

Fonte/Source: https://news.gov.bc.ca/releases/2021AG0006-000127