SUPPORTING ROYAL CANADIAN LEGION FACILITIES

venerdì, Agosto 28, 2020
(AGENPARL) – NOVA SCOTIA (CANADA), ven 28 agosto 2020

Legions are gathering places where people of all ages connect with their communities. That is why government is investing $100,000 in the Legion Capital Assistance Program to help with upgrades to Royal Canadian Legion facilities.

“Legions support veteran and youth activities, recreational initiatives and educational programing to help our communities stay better connected,” said Communities, Culture and Heritage Minister Leo Glavine. “It is important that we continue to improve community infrastructure so that Nova Scotians can keep using these valuable spaces while following the COVID-19 health protocols.”

Government is continuing its collaboration with the Royal Canadian Legion to assist 16 Legion facilities, including the Royal Canadian Legion Branch #92 in Freeport, Digby Co. which is receiving $10,000 for siding replacement. Other Legions will receive funding for projects such as roof repairs, upgrades to bathrooms, on-site sewage system maintenance and heating system replacements.

Quotes:

The Government of Nova Scotia is to be highly commended for the ongoing support extended to Royal Canadian Legion Branches through this valuable Legion Capital Assistance Program. Without this assistance, many branches, often the only gathering place in the community, may cease to operate, to the extreme detriment of veterans, their families, youth and seniors.
Marion Fryday-Cook, president, Nova Scotia/Nunavut Command

Freeport is a remote village with few community venues, which means our Legion fills the role of social hub, appealing to a broad spectrum of community members. We have kids dances and socials, holiday celebrations, special ceremonies and funerals, cards for seniors, billiards and games, suppers and concert series. It is a vibrant and inclusive gathering place where everyone is always welcome.
Katherine Feiel, general manager, Royal Canadian Legion Branch #92, Freeport

Quick Facts:

  • the Legion Capital Assistance Program helps Royal Canadian Legions in Nova Scotia upgrade their facilities
  • the program provides up to 50 per cent of total eligible costs to a maximum of $10,000 for projects selected
  • Communities, Culture and Heritage is supporting 16 Legions across Nova Scotia for 2020-2021: Middleton, Sydney, Port Hawkesbury, Baddeck, Yarmouth, Weymouth, Stewiacke, Wolfville, New Ross, Lockeport, Guysborough, Freeport, Debert, St. Margarets Bay, Enfield and Valley, Colchester Co.
  • the Legion Capital Assistance Program is one of Communities, Culture and Heritage’s grant programs supporting community infrastructure, including the Community ACCESS-Ability Program and the Community Facilities Improvement Program


Fonte/Source: https://novascotia.ca/news/release/?id=20200828001

