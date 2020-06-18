SUPPORTING AUSTRALIA’S FRANCHISING SECTOR

(AGENPARL) – AUSTRALIAN, gio 18 giugno 2020

Our department is responsible for engaging and consulting with Australia’s franchising sector. We ensure franchising policy remains fit for purpose, and that the sector operates efficiently.

The Minister for Employment, Skills, Small and Family Business has policy responsibility for the Franchising Code of Conduct under the Industry Codes Policy Framework.

The Franchising Code of Conduct is a mandatory industry code under the Competition and Consumer Act 2010. The Code regulates Australian franchisees and franchisors. Find out about Franchising Code business requirements on the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission website.

Franchising disputes

We also help with Franchising Code of Conduct disputes.

Our department’s Franchising Mediation Advisor is appointed under the Code, to assist disputing franchising parties find suitable resolutions. The Mediation Adviser is supported by the Australian Small Business and Family Enterprise Ombudsman’s Office who provides free support and access to mediation services.

Franchising sector reforms

A 2018 Senate inquiry examined the Franchising Code of Conduct’s operations and effectiveness. Read the Joint Committee’s recommendations in their final Fairness in Franchising report on the Parliament of Australia website.

An inter-agency Franchising Taskforce consulted with the franchising sector and advised the Australian Government on the feasibility of implementing the Joint Committee’s recommendations. See the Taskforce’s Issues Paper, Regulation Impact Statement and submissions on our Consultation hub.

Automotive franchising

We consulted with the automotive franchising sector to examine relationships between new car dealers and manufacturers. See our Regulation Impact Statement and Exposure Draft Regulation on our Consultation hub.

Find out more about the legislated reforms in the Competition and Consumer (Industry Codes—Franchising) Amendment (New Vehicle Dealership Agreements) Regulations 2020.

Read the Minister’s media release ‘Supporting the new car retailing market’.

Read more

Connect with us

Contact us

Email <a

Fonte/Source: https://www.industry.gov.au/supporting-australias-franchising-sector