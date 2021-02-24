SUPPORTING A HEALTHY, SUSTAINABLE MEKONG RIVER

(AGENPARL) – mer 24 febbraio 2021 You are subscribed to Collected Releases for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

02/23/2021

Ned Price, Department Spokesperson

The United States supports transparency and accountability in managing transboundary resources. For decades, these values have guided our work to promote the health and sustainability of the Mekong River and the nearly 70 million people whose livelihoods depend on it. We share the concerns of Mekong region governments and the Mekong River Commission about the recent rapid fluctuations and worrying drop in Mekong River water levels. We join their calls for the PRC to share timely and essential water data, including information about upstream dam operations. It is essential that the PRC live up to its commitments and consult with downstream countries.

The United States, through the Mekong-U.S. Partnership, will continue to support governments and local communities in the Mekong region. The Mekong Water Data Initiative, the Mekong Dam Monitor, and other tools put real data in the hands of the people who need it the most.

