(AGENPARL) – gio 02 giugno 2022 Support Marchecraft project 😁

ti scrivo brevemente per due ragioni: una è che da un po’ di tempo leggi gratuitamente le nostre newsletter e questo ci fa pensare che ti interessino, o persino che ti piacciano. L’altra è perché oggi sono sei anni da che ho creato insieme a molti di voi il progetto Marchecraft che permette di fare tutto il lavoro di informazione con cui proviamo a costruire nel nostro piccolo una comunità interessata agli artigianali.

Questo progetto è quello con cui molte persone come te si sono interessate diventando più complici e partecipi. Più siamo e meglio stiamo, e per questo invitiamo anche te a prenderlo in considerazione e supportarci: ma ti siamo grati comunque, anche solo per essere arrivato o arrivata fin qui.

we are writing to you briefly for two reasons, together: one is that you have been reading our newsletters for a while now and this makes us think that you are interested, or even like them. The other is because it is now six years since we created together with many of you the collaborative project that allows us to do all the information work with which we try to build in our small way a community interested in handicrafts.

This project is one with which many people like you have become more involved and more complicit. The more we are, the better we are, and that is why we also invite you to consider it and support us: but we are grateful to you anyway, even if only for coming or getting this far.

