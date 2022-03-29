(AGENPARL) – mar 29 marzo 2022 You are subscribed to Collected Releases for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

03/29/2022 05:29 PM EDT

Ned Price, Department Spokesperson

The United States applauds recent expulsions of Russian intelligence officers by our partners in Europe and around the world. As our partners have outlined, these actions are in response to these individuals’ activities, which are in contravention of their diplomatic status, and the Russian Federation’s aggression in Ukraine.

We stand unified with our partners in protecting their national security from the Russian Federation’s intelligence threats and against threats to democracy. We continue our united support of Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The United States is committed to working with our Allies and partners to keep pressure on the Russian Federation and protect our common national interests from the Russian Federation’s actions.

