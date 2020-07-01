SUPPORT FOR INDIGENOUS ENTREPRENEURS HELPS BRING AGRICULTURE TO MORE COMMUNITIES

(AGENPARL) – OTTAWA (CANADA), mer 01 luglio 2020
More opportunities are coming for B.C.’s Indigenous entrepreneurs interested in developing food and agriculture businesses and supporting local food security in their communities.
June 30, 2020 – Victoria, British Columbia – Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada
A new stream of support is being added to the B.C. Indigenous Agriculture Development Program to help Indigenous entrepreneurs with up to $8,000 in specialized planning and coaching services to develop and plan their food and agriculture businesses.
The expansion of the program to individuals is helping ensure accessibility and flexibility for Indigenous entrepreneurs in the B.C. food and agriculture sector. Supporting Indigenous entrepreneurs to strengthen and grow their businesses helps create economic activity, local employment and contributes to the province’s food production capacity and food security in rural and urban communities.
Applications are now being accepted on a first-come, first-served basis until the funding is fully subscribed. To apply, visit: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/industry/agriculture-seafood/programs/indigenous-agriculture-development-program
Quotes
“Our Government recognizes the importance of supporting Indigenous entrepreneurs who are growing food and developing agriculture businesses in their communities. By providing tools and knowledge needed to succeed in the sector, we are investing in a more resilient food system that will keep high-quality, local food on tables in communities throughout B.C.”
– The Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau, Federal Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food
“Supporting Indigenous entrepreneurs to develop their agriculture business is a vital part of continuing to build local food security in B.C. Through the program, more opportunities are available to bring agriculture to more places, helping create jobs and growing the province’s agriculture industry.”
– Lana Popham, B.C.’s Minister of Agriculture
“The Williams Lake First Nation fully supports B.C.’s agriculture sector, food security and our People’s entrepreneurial spirit, especially during this pandemic. We are happy to see this new addition to the B.C. Indigenous Agriculture Development Program for Indigenous Entrepreneurs. With this program, our entrepreneurs will now receive assistance in business development, along with coaching provided by qualified business consultants. This new program is both beneficial and supportive for my community members and to all Indigenous agricultural entrepreneurs in B.C.”
– Chief Willie Sellars, Williams Lake First Nation
Quick facts
The B.C. Indigenous Agriculture Development Program, started in 2018, is part of the Canadian Agricultural Partnership, a federal-provincial-territorial $3-billion investment in support to strengthen the agriculture and agri-food sector.
In addition to the new, specialized support for Indigenous entrepreneurs, the program provides support for Indigenous governments, communities, Tribal Councils, economic development corporations and other Indigenous organizations.
Funding of up to $19,000 is available to Indigenous governments, communities and organizations for feasibility assessments of food and agriculture development options, food security planning and business planning offered through a two-step program, including a new community engagement top-up fund to support community involvement and participation in planning and implementation.
Associated links
Contacts
Fonte/Source: https://www.canada.ca/en/agriculture-agri-food/news/2020/06/support-for-indigenous-entrepreneurs-helps-bring-agriculture-to-more-communities.html