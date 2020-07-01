SUPPORT FOR INDIGENOUS ENTREPRENEURS HELPS BRING AGRICULTURE TO MORE COMMUNITIES

June 30, 2020 – Victoria, British Columbia – Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada

More opportunities are coming for B.C.’s Indigenous entrepreneurs interested in developing food and agriculture businesses and supporting local food security in their communities.

A new stream of support is being added to the B.C. Indigenous Agriculture Development Program to help Indigenous entrepreneurs with up to $8,000 in specialized planning and coaching services to develop and plan their food and agriculture businesses.

The expansion of the program to individuals is helping ensure accessibility and flexibility for Indigenous entrepreneurs in the B.C. food and agriculture sector. Supporting Indigenous entrepreneurs to strengthen and grow their businesses helps create economic activity, local employment and contributes to the province’s food production capacity and food security in rural and urban communities.

Applications are now being accepted on a first-come, first-served basis until the funding is fully subscribed. To apply, visit: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/industry/agriculture-seafood/programs/indigenous-agriculture-development-program