domenica, Aprile 19, 2020
Breaking News

NEW MAJOR PACKAGE TO SUPPORT ONLINE LEARNING

CORONAVIRUS, CONTE: LINEE NAZIONALI, RIPARTIRE IL 4 MAGGIO CON PROGRAMMA BEN ARTICOLATO

CORONAVIRUS, BONAFEDE: RIPARTENZA AVVERRà IN SICUREZZA

RECENT ARRESTS OF PRO-DEMOCRACY ACTIVISTS IN HONG KONG

RECENT ARRESTS OF PRO-DEMOCRACY ACTIVISTS IN HONG KONG

RECENT ARRESTS OF PRO-DEMOCRACY ACTIVISTS IN HONG KONG

BARTOLOMEO E KIRILL, I MESSAGGI PER LA PASQUA ORTODOSSA

POLICY PAPER: SLIDES AND DATASETS TO ACCOMPANY CORONAVIRUS PRESS CONFERENCE: 18 APRIL…

CORONAVIRUS, CHIGI: NOTIZIE DI ALLENAMENTO DI MISURE RESTRITTIVE PER LUNEDì PROSSIMO SONO…

CARD. BASSETTI: “PER IL CARCERE NUOVE FORME DI CARITà”

Agenparl

SUPPORT FOR EVERY FAMILY

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – QUEENSLAND (AUSTRALIA), dom 19 aprile 2020

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has praised families, teachers, principals and Education Department staff as Queensland prepares for a Back to School like no other.

An heroic effort in homes and schools has readied students to learn from home to further curb the risks of COVID-19 with support measures including:

• An initial extra 5,254 laptops for families in need
• 5,000 simcards
• 4,000 dongles and hot spots
• New and repurposed laptops, iPads and internet devices from the Resources Industry and
• Two new hotlines for state school (1800 570 793) and early childhood families (1800 454 639) for information and support

The Premier said no family needs to feel alone.

“Our teachers and principals are there to help – just as they’ve always been,” the Premier said.

“Help is there when you need it.”

For the next five weeks schools will be open only to vulnerable children, the children of essential workers and students in indigenous communities.

Education Minister Grace Grace said no-one could have known at the beginning of the school year that the second term would be so different.

“I understand these are challenging times as we adapt to new ways of working and learning,” the Minister said.

“But we have already shown how successfully we can pull together as a state and the results in slowing the spread of COVID-19 are world class.”

Ms Grace said the hotlines have been set up for state school and kindergarten parents to contact if there are any issues in the first few weeks.

“I encourage parents to contact their schools in the first instance,” she said.

The department had also purchased 5,254 laptops which will be distributed across the state.

“In addition Telstra has donated 5,000 simcards to add to 4,000 dongles and hotspot devices to further help students,” the Minister said.

The Queensland Resources industry is also working with the government to provide help to needy children through the Queensland Mineral and Energy Academy.

Queensland Resources Council Chief Executive Ian Macfarlane said the industry was already working through 75 secondary schools.

“We are close to finalising processes that would see resource companies supply new and repurposed laptops, iPads and internet devices for QMEA schools,” Mr Macfarlane said.

The success of learning from home will be assessed in late May.

Fonte/Source: http://statements.qld.gov.au/Statement/2020/4/19/support-for-every-family

Post collegati

SUPPORT FOR EVERY FAMILY

Redazione

COVID-19 UPDATE APRIL 18, 2020:PUBLIC HEALTH ANNOUNCES 215 ADDITIONAL POSITIVE CASES; 6 NEW DEATHS

Redazione

NIGHTMARE DELIVERS THE GOODS IN THE SOUTHERN ARABIAN GULF

Redazione

QUEENSLAND DECLARED WORLD ECONOMIC FORUM ADVANCED MANUFACTURING HUB

Redazione

CLASS OF 2020 TAKES GRADUATION IN STRIDE DURING COVID-19 CRISIS

Redazione

UPDATE 36: COVID-19 PANDEMIC IN ALBERTA (APRIL 18 AT 3:30 P.M.)

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More