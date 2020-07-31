SUPERIOR PERFORMANCE OF FLEXIBLE SOLID-STATE SUPERCAPACITORS ENABLED BY ULTRAFINE GRAPHENE QUANTUM DOT-DECORATED POROUS CARBON SPHERES

Graphene quantum dot-decorated porous carbon spheres were synthesized via a facile and green route in this study. The presence of graphene quantum dots modified the conductivity of the resultant materials. Moreover, the obtained self-doped heteroatom carbon material demonstrated a high specific surface area of up to 1393.9 m 2 g −1 . Based on the above merits, the obtained composites reveal superior electrochemical performance for energy storage. The specific capacitance of the composite-based single electrode and assembled flexible solid-state supercapacitors was found to be 237.3 F g −1 and 244.5 mF cm −2 , respectively. Meanwhile, the device’s energy density can reach 21.7 μW h cm −2 at a power density of 674.5 μW cm −2 . Impressively, despite the device’s power density of 8000 μW cm −2 , the energy density still remains at 18.8 μW h cm −2 . In addition, the assembled device delivers outstanding flexibility. Even after the device is bent at 154.4°, the energy density maintains a value of 13.7 μW h cm −2 . In brief, a feasible reference for the preparation of functional carbon materials for high-performance energy storage devices was presented via a high efficiency, low cost, and green route.