SUPERCRITICAL CO2-ASSISTED AMORPHIZATION OF WO2.72 AND ITS HIGH-EFFICIENCY OF PHOTOTHERMAL CONVERSION

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), ven 24 aprile 2020

Chem. Commun., 2020, Accepted Manuscript
DOI: 10.1039/D0CC00894J, Communication
Youzeng Li, Pengfei Yan, Cang Guo, Qun Xu
Amorphous materials with unique atomic arrangements have attracted great attention owing to their unique optical and electronic properties. In this work, amorphization of pristine WO2.72 was successfully achieved with the…
Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/CC/~3/KHeqVTtoy2s/D0CC00894J

